Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,299 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $86.48 and a 1-year high of $118.73.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.