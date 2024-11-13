Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 429 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $271.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $277.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

