Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.