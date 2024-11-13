Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,190 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 665,653 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IAU opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

