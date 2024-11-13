Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $141.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of AAWH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 657,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,298. Ascend Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

