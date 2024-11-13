Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.55. 211,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 713,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Arvinas Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arvinas by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,329,000 after purchasing an additional 536,295 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 32.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 610,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arvinas by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

