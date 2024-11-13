Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARTL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 14,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,604. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

