Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.44 and last traded at $155.15, with a volume of 4636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

