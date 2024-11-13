Arjuna Capital Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 708.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 152,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

