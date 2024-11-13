Arjuna Capital Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. 254,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,372. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.