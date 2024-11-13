Arjuna Capital Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $266,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. 850,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,238. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

