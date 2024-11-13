Arjuna Capital Decreases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,368 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up about 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $167,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.37. 78,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $519,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $5,902,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.