Argus Issues Positive Forecast for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.