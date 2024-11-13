Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,613,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after buying an additional 1,961,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 484,088 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,354,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 467,535 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

