Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR) Director Sells C$18,250.00 in Stock

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Ferguson sold 50,000 shares of Arbor Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$18,250.00.
Arbor Metals Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CVE:ABR traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,062. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of -3.71. Arbor Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 243.01.
About Arbor Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arbor Metals
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.