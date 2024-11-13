Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR) Director Sells C$18,250.00 in Stock

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Ferguson sold 50,000 shares of Arbor Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$18,250.00.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVE:ABR traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,062. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of -3.71. Arbor Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 243.01.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

