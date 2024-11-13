Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 17859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Aramark Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 100.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Aramark by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.