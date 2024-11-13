Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $42.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 90.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

