Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.