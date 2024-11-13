Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,744 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Otter Tail by 132.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Otter Tail by 1,811.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTTR. StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $73.43 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 22.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

