Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $132.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

