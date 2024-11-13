Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of THG opened at $164.12 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.32 and a 1-year high of $164.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average of $137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

