Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 479,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

