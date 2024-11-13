Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $396,000.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $77.39 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

