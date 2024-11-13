Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

