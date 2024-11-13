AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $1,235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 33.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 457.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 239,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $289.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $292.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $12,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,530,455 shares in the company, valued at $381,192,483.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,866 shares of company stock worth $34,670,777 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

