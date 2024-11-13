Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Shares Up 98.2% – Here’s Why

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) was up 98.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Appen Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

