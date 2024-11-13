Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.07 and a 12-month high of $215.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

