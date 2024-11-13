Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 395,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,918,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 875,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,720,000 after buying an additional 47,897 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $528.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

