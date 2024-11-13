Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

