Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.