Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 455,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 451,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 433,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 311,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JSI opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3704 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

