Anne L. Mariucci Sells 10,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,464. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CoreCivic Price Performance

NYSE CXW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 2,325,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 159.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70,999 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

