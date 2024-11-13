Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,180 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 2,267,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wipro by 6,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,854 shares in the last quarter. Promethos Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 1,393,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 144,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Wipro by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,337,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 263,925 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of WIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 925,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

