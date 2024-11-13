Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 108.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,132. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

