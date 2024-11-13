Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 591 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.07. 411,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,418. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.46 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

