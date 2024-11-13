Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,950,000 after acquiring an additional 673,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

