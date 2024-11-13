Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 90,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,970. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

