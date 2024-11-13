Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for A. O. Smith (AOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2024 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2024 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

10/23/2024 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2024 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2024 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,498. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

