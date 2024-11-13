Analysts Set Expectations for WGO FY2027 Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

WGO stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 208.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 453.35%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 123.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 20.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

