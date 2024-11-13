Analysts Offer Predictions for Ready Capital FY2024 Earnings

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ready Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

RC stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 12.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

