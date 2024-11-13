Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 76659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $991.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 57,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

