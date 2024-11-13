American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 243595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

