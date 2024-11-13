Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.86-7.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46-4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.859-7.116 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Amdocs Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 995,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86.

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.