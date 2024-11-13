Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.86-7.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46-4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.859-7.116 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
