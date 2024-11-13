Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $1,000,145.10 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.