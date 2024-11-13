Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Altimmune Trading Up 5.8 %

ALT stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 7,995,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,551. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

