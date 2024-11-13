Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 2,739 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $104,109.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,303,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,560,561.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 42,150 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00.

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.2 %

VTOL opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

