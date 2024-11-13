Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 50,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLT shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

