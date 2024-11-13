Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 61.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 160.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

