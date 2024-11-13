Alight, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Alight Stock Down 0.5 %

Alight stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,634,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.39 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

