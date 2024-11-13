Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the October 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCYW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

