Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the October 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALCYW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.75.
Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile
